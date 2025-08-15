Endless power flows from solidarity of Russia, DPRK — agency

SEOUL, August 15. /TASS/. Endless strength stems from the solidarity of Russia and the DPRK, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula, as quoted by the Central Telegraphic Agency of Korea (KCNA).

"The inexhaustible power of Korean-Russian solidarity, which is cemented by noble ideas and sincere friendship, by the blood shed in the name of the revolution, history and traditions," said Kim Jong Un.

"Our people remembers well the noble deeds of the best sons and daughters of the Russian people in the name of international duty. The merits of the soldiers of the Red Army who heroically fought in the World War against fascism in the front ranks have firmly entered the chronicles of the battle for the liberation of Korea," said Kim Jong-un. The leader of the DPRK called the memory of the joint struggle against imperialism and colonialism a valuable legacy for Russian-Korean relations.

"However, now there are attempts in the international arena to erase and revise the results of the war against fascism and the liberation of [Korea], which were achieved at the cost of enormous sacrifice and destruction. The imperialists are more reckless than ever in their attempts to encroach on the rights and interests of sovereign states," Kim Jong Un said.

On August 15, the DPRK celebrates the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean peninsula from Japanese colonial rule. A delegation led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of Russia’s State Duma, arrived in Pyongyang for the celebrations. The speaker called the holiday common to Russia and the DPRK, since 80 years ago the Red Army and the Korean patriots jointly liberated the peninsula.