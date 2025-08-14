Netanyahu outlines five principles for Israeli victory in Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 14. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday laid out five key conditions for ensuring the Jewish state’s security and victory in the Gaza Strip.

"These five principles will ensure Israel’s security. This is the meaning of the word ‘victory’," the Israeli prime minister declared in a statement. Among other things, he said, "Hamas is to be disarmed," "all hostages <…> are to be returned," and "the [Gaza] Strip is to be demilitarized." Also, "there will be Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip, including the security perimeter," and "there will be an alternative civil administration [in the enclave] that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority," he added.

According to Netanyahu, this is what Israel is "working toward, and everyone should internalize this." He also noted that his government approved these five principles for ending the war last week.