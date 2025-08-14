Twenty-seven police officers injured in Serbian protests — interior minister

BELGRADE, August 14. /TASS/. As many as 27 police officers and some 80 civilians were injured last night when protesters attacked the offices of Serbia’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party and the Socialist Party of Serbia, the Balkan nation’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.

"Last night, those participating in blockades attacked the offices of the Serbian Progressive Party in several locations, as well as the offices of the Socialist Party of Serbia. The people who don’t back protesters but support the Serbian Progressive Party were also attacked as they had gathered near the party’s officers. The majority of those affected were injured by blockade participants. The overnight attacks on police left 27 police officers injured, while damaging five police cars and 22 pieces of equipment. According to the Interior Ministry, some 70 to 80 people were affected by the protesters’ actions. A total of 47 people were detained; 47 administrative and five criminal reports were drawn," Dacic specified at a press conference.