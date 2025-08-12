Switzerland imposes sanctions on individuals, companies from Belarus, Moldova

GENEVA, August 12. /TASS/. Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities from Belarus and Moldova for alleged ties to Russia, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research reported.

The blacklist includes eight Belarusian defense industry enterprises, as well as seven individuals and three legal entities from Moldova, which, according to the Swiss side, are "involved in Russian-led efforts to influence Moldova’s referendum on EU membership and the 2024 presidential election."

In particular, sanctions are introduced against the Moldovan political bloc of opposition parties the Victory and the Cultural and Educational Center of Moldova, created by businessman Ilan Shor. The sanctions also target 15 legal entities and individuals, whom the country's authorities accuse of collaborating with Shor, who is under personal sanctions.

The sanctions also target Belarusian entities such as Belvneshpromservice, KB Unmanned Helicopters, the Legmash plant, the holding company "Belarusian Optical and Mechanical Association" (BelOMO), LLC Laser Devices and Technologies, the enterprises Rukhservomotor, Vistan and OKB TSP Scientific Production Limited Liability Company.