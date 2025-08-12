BERLIN, August 12. /TASS/. Co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel supports Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s position on Ukraine and said that the German government should come up with its own peace initiative alongside the August 15 Russia-US summit.

"And again it’s Viktor Orban in Budapest who’s got the right idea, and not Brussels or Berlin. Instead of childishly criticizing the Alaska meeting and claiming it’s insignificant, the German government should take a more mature stance and launch a similar peace initiative in Germany's interests," Weidel wrote on her page on X.

Earlier, Orban did not sign a statement on the Ukrainian settlement by EU leaders in which they, among other things, supported Kiev’s policy course on Eurointegration. He emphasized that the EU has no business dictating to the presidents of Russia and the US or setting the agenda for their meeting in Alaska on August 15.

The statement published by Brussels was signed by 26 European Union leaders. It welcomes the efforts of US President Donald Trump on settling the Ukraine crisis. In particular, the European leaders emphasized that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine." They also vowed to "continue to uphold and impose restrictive measures against the Russian Federation."

Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet on Russian territory after their talks in Alaska.