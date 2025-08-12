MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine will inevitably lose territories, and Vladimir Zelensky needs to think about his future, said Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer, and a former United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) weapons inspector.

"It’s inevitable that the Russian territory will be Russian. All the territories that Russia took control of through the referendums of September 2022 - Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Lugansk - they are part of Russia constitutionally," he said. "There is nothing Zelensky can do to change this outcome."

"So, a good leader of Ukraine would recognize this reality, and make the appropriate decisions. Zelensky is not a good leader of Ukraine," he added.