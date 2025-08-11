Azerbaijan, Armenia to ink agreement on border delimitation under separate deal

BAKU/YEREVAN, August 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia will ink a separate agreement to carry out work on the delimitation and demarcation of the common border, according to the initialed Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

"In full compliance with their obligations under Article I of the present Agreement, the Parties shall conduct in good faith negotiations between the respective border commissions in accordance with the agreed upon regulations of the Commissions to conclude the Agreement on delimitation and demarcation of the state border between the Parties," the document reads.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint peace declaration following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington August 8

The document particularly establishes a transit corridor between the two South Caucasus nations, which will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. Armenia awarded the US exclusive rights to develop the route for 99 years.