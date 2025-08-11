Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska may open up new opportunities for India — expert

NEW DELHI, August 11. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska may open up new opportunities for India and ensure more stable supplies of oil, liquefied natural gas, coal, and fertilizers, which are critical for the national energy security, Robinder Sachdev, president of the Indian analytical center Imagindia Institute, told TASS.

"For India, the Alaska summit could open opportunities or, depending on the outcome, increase risks. If there is a positive result, then on the economic front, any easing of U.S.-Russia tensions and partial sanctions relief could facilitate smoother flows of oil, LNG, coal, fertilizers, and key minerals from Russia - all critical to India’s energy security and industrial supply chains," the expert said.

According to him, "strategically, a thaw between Washington and Moscow may give India greater diplomatic room" to interact with both powers.

"If the meeting produces even a partial stabilization in Ukraine, global commodity prices could ease, helping India manage inflationary pressures," he said.

However, if the meeting ends without agreement and Trump responds by tightening sanctions - including imposing secondary sanctions - it would pose greater challenges for India’s trade, energy imports, and diplomatic balancing between Moscow and Washington, Sadchev believes.

"For India, the most favorable outcome would marry geopolitical stability with tangible economic gains," the expert stressed.

Sachdev believes that a balanced U.S.-Russia thaw that eases great power tensions would safeguard India’s strategic space to sustain strong relations with both sides."

Last week, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed plans for these talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov said.

As the Indian Foreign Ministry stated later, New Delhi welcomes the agreement between Russia and the United States on a meeting of the leaders of the two countries, which could put an end to the conflict in Ukraine and open the way to peace. India’s Foreign Ministry recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stated that "now is not the time for wars," therefore India supports the upcoming summit.