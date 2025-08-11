MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers join the Russian army to save it, organizer of the Caravan of Anti-Fascists David Kakkioni told TASS.

"We met with former Ukrainian military personnel who are now fighting on the Russian side. They were good enough to tell us that this is how they protect their country, even the Constitution of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It was a pretty new perspective for us, but it's true, the military has to protect," Kakkioni said.

Earlier, activists of the Caravan of Anti-Fascists from Italy, Germany and France laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Fraternal cemetery and sang Victory Day and Katyusha during a visit to Melitopol, and handed over humanitarian aid to the Melitopol boarding school Harmony.

Before that, the activists visited Mariupol. According to Kakkioni, this is their fourth visit to the city.