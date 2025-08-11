MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has been turned into a "lapdog, just like the leaders of the Baltic states," in a strategic move aimed at disrupting future agreements between the presidents of Russia and the United States. According to Viktor Medvedchuk, a former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine, there is a concerted effort to set Zelensky against Donald Trump.

In his opinion column on Smotrim.ru, Medvedchuk highlighted that Zelensky "has been put on a tight leash of anti-corruption sanctions." For instance, the EU Council has already withheld the next tranche of aid "due to insufficient efforts to combat corruption in Ukraine." He emphasized that Ukraine relies heavily on European financial support, but Brussels is now imposing restrictions to enforce accountability. The European Commission stated that "not all requirements necessary to receive payments have been met," making it clear in advance that Zelensky's regime would face austerity measures.

Medvedchuk argued that the strategic goal is evident: Zelensky, like the Baltic leaders, is being set against Trump, thereby undermining potential agreements between the United States and Russia. "This is a calculated move not so much against Russia as it is against Trump and his team. The American Democrats are eager to regain power, and if Putin and Trump come to an agreement, the liberal wing risks losing its political foothold," he explained.

He further asserted that Zelensky is expected to resist any concessions that Moscow doesn’t really care about but could jeopardize Washington's plans. According to Medvedchuk, the main purpose is to use Zelensky as a pawn - "a political clown" - to sabotage US-Russia negotiations.

On Friday, Trump announced plans for a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15, a development confirmed by Russia’s presidential aide, Yury Ushakov. The leaders are expected to discuss prospects for a long-term peace settlement regarding the Ukrainian crisis. This will mark the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and Trump since the latter’s return to the White House in January 2025.