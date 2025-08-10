Vance doubts expediency of Putin’s contacts with Zelensky before August 15

NEW YORK, August 10. /TASS/. The United States doesn’t think that contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky ahead of the upcoming Russia-US summit could be productive, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"I actually don't think it would be that productive. I think fundamentally the president of the United States has to be the one to kind of bring these two together. We're, of course, going to talk to the Ukrainians," he said in an interview with Fox News.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.