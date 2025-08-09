Trump nominates Bruce for US deputy permanent representative to UN

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has nominated Tammy Bruce, head of the State Department's press service, to the post of deputy permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador," he wrote on Truth Social.

Bruce has been the head of the State Department's press service since January.

In May, Trump nominated his former national security adviser Mike Waltz to the post of permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations.

At the end of July, the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the U.S. Senate recommended approving Waltz's candidacy for the post.

Fox News reported that the delay was related to the scandalous incident with the Signal messenger, when Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, was accidentally invited to chat with senior representatives of the US administration.