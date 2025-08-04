Serbian president says he may meet with Putin in China in September

BELGRADE, August 4. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he may meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to China in early September.

Vucic is expected to make a trip to China upon invitation from the country’s leader Xi Jinping to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people’s victory over Japanese aggression.

"I’m going to China on a five-day trip on September 1-6. I’ve been told that Putin will also be there, so I may meet with him. I have heard that Trump may also come, but I’m not sure, God knows how it will turn out. Xi Jinping will host a dinner on September 3 and everyone is expected to be there. Besides, I’ve been told that a major world leader will host a dinner in China on September 5, which is why I was asked to stay until September 5. The host has not been announced yet for security reasons," Vucic told reporters.

Xi Jinping stated earlier that China was ready to boost strategic ties with Serbia, enhancing trade and investment cooperation and working together to address global challenges. According to him, Beijing and Belgrade should maintain strategic stability, expand mutual support and continue implementing joint projects. Vucic, in turn, described China and Serbia’s "dear friend" and reiterated commitment to the One-China principle.

China and Serbia have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years, launching over 30 joint projects. Beijing is now the largest foreign investor in the Balkan country, with bilateral trade reaching a record $8.3 bln euros in 2024.