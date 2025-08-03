High-speed railways to boost Russia’s role of important logistical hub in Eurasia — Putin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Building a network of high-speed railways will enable Russia to strengthen its position of an important logistical hub on the Eurasian continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address on the Railway Workers’ Day.

"We are also building a high-speed rail from Moscow to St Petersburg, the first of its kind in Russia. In the future, we will have an entire network of these high-speed rail links," Putin said. "I am confident that these projects matter for our people and our expanding economy. They will reinforce Russia’s standing as a major logistics hub for the entire Eurasian continent by creating new opportunities for competitive international routes, including the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor."

Putin also mentioned an ongoing effort to expand the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway, while also upgrading other routes and approaches to seaports and terminals, including on the Kola Peninsula and in Russia’s Far East.

"Moving forward, there are plans to create or upgrade railway routes in Russia’s northern, Arctic territories, in the Komi Republic and Yamal, as well as in other regions," the president said.