Death toll from starvation in Gaza climbs to 169 — Health Ministry

TUNIS, August 2. /TASS/. At least 169 people, including 93 children, have died from starvation in the Gaza Strip recently, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, Gaza hospitals recorded seven new cases of death from starvation and malnutrition," the ministry said. Thus, the total number of fatalities caused by starvation "has reached 169, including 93 minors." On July 30, the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas reported 154 deaths from starvation.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, since October 2023, the total number of victims of the escalation of the Gaza Strip conflict has risen to 60,430 with more than 148,000 people injured.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped, and began delivering air strikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria.

International humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, 2025, as all border crossings remain closed under Israel’s decision.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.