Ex-president of Colombia sentenced to twelve years of imprisonment

BUENOS AIRES, August 2. /TASS/. The court sentenced ex-president of Colombia Alvaro Uribe to twelve years of imprisonment for witness tampering but substituted the detention in a jail by the home arrest.

The verdict was pronounced at the court session streamed on the website of the Caracol Radio.

"Alvaro Uribe Velez to be sentenced to 144 months, that is, to twelve years of imprisonment, the fine amounting to 2,420.5 of the minimal salary, and the ban to hold public offices for the period of 100 months and 20 days," Judge Sandra Heredia said.

She also ruled "to provide the convict with the substitution of imprisonment by the home arrest."

Uribe was the head of state in 2002-2010. He became the first convicted ex-president of Colombia.