Pentagon Chief may resign and run for Tennessee governor, NBC News reports

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is considering the possibility of running for Tennessee governor next year, so he will have to leave his post as Pentagon chief, NBC News reported citing sources.

According to the sources, over the past three weeks Hegseth has been seriously discussing the possibility of running and starting an election campaign. However, according to Pentagon rules, Hegseth's participation in the gubernatorial election will require his resignation from his post as Defense Secretary. This will be the largest reshuffle in the leadership of the US defense department, NBC News noted.

However, Assistant Secretary of the Pentagon for Public Affairs Sean Parnell denied this information in a comment to the TV channel and said that "Hegseth’s focus remains solely on serving under President Trump" and "advancing the America First mission at the Department of Defense."

"Fake news NBC is so desperate for attention, they are shopping around a made up story… again. Only two options exist: either the ‘sources’ are imaginary or these reporters are getting punked," Parnell added.

According to NBC News sources, if Hegseth does announce that he is running for governor, Trump may temporarily hand over his duties to US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll or Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.