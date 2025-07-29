Over 50 containers with humanitarian aid airdropped to Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. Fifty-two containers with food were airdropped to the Gaza Strip as part of humanitarian effort, the Israel Defense Forces (UDF) said.

"Over the past few hours, 52 aid packages, containing food for the residents of both the southern and northern Gaza Strip, were airdropped," it said, adding that these operations are conducted "in accordance with the directives from the political echelon and as part of the cooperation between Israel, the UAE, Jordan and Egypt."

"The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza," it said.