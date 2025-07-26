INTERVIEW: Ukraine already facing a default, Medvedchuk says

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. It can no longer be denied that a default has occurred in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party who now heads the Another Ukraine movement, said in an interview with TASS.

"After Kiev failed to make loan payments on June 2, 2025, the S&P international agency immediately lowered its issue rating on Ukraine's GDP-linked securities to D (default) from CC (currently highly vulnerable). Now, there is not a single Western expert in economy and investment denying an actual default in Ukraine," the politician pointed out.

"Ukraine’s official announcement of a default would not only mean that the country can no longer pay its debts but also that it is unable to fight," Medvedchuk noted. According to him, this is the reason why "a large share of the Western political elite is much interested in pretending that there is no default in Ukraine.".