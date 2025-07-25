Zelensky lost control over situation on battlefield, domestically, US expert says

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has lost any leverage in the situation on the battlefield and in Ukraine, continuing to participate in the conflict his country is losing, American political commentator Steve Gill told TASS.

"I think it is beneficial that there are continuing negotiations, even if they have not yet led to a resolution. There is no guarantee that talking will lead to a negotiated resolution, but not talking guarantees that it will not happen," Gill, who served as a director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office of the President under both George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations, said, commenting on the results of recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

According to the expert, "it is becoming increasingly apparent" that Zelensky "does not have sufficient leverage on the battlefield, politically within Ukraine, or economically, politically or militarily with his allies in Western Europe and the US to really produce an end to the conflict."

"Also, the refusal of the US, Western Europe, NATO, and Zelensky to recognize the realities on the battlefield while they continue their demands of expanding NATO and fighting an increasingly deadly and losing conflict is difficult to understand," Gill added.

According to the US expert, "NATO Secretary General Rutte said a few months ago that ‘Ukraine is winning the war, but that the front lines are moving in the wrong direction.’" "That may be one of the most ridiculous statements by a world leader in history. Exceeded only by those in the West who claim on one hand that Russia is completely bogged down in Ukraine and making no advances, all at the same time claiming a Russian invasion of France, Germany, the UK and the rest of NATO is imminent," he added.

In his opinion, "these sort of contradictory positions do not advance peace negotiations at all, nor recognize reality."

Russia-Ukraine talks

The first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on May 16, where the sides agreed on exchanging prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" formula and submitting memorandums on the aspects of overcoming the crisis.

The second round of resumed direct negotiations was also held in Istanbul on June 2. Following it, the sides exchanged peace terms as well as agreed on exchanging severely injured prisoners of war and the bodies of deceased servicemen. Moscow also handed over to Kiev several thousand bodies of fallen soldiers.

A third round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Istanbul on July 23. Before a collective meeting, delegation heads Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, held a one-on-one conversation. The collective meeting lasted about 40 minutes during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in draft memorandums.