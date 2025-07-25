Trump says trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky possible

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has allowed the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as Vladimir Zelensky.

"It's going to happen. But it should have happened three months ago," he told reporters.

On July 23, Istanbul hosted the third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement. Before the full meeting, the heads of the delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, held a one-on-one conversation. The full-fledged negotiations lasted about 40 minutes, and the parties discussed the positions set out in the draft memoranda.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to exchange not only military, but also civilians. Russia has proposed to create three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues. Also, Moscow offered Kiev to transfer 3,000 more bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, and to return to short humanitarian pauses on the front line to collect the wounded and bodies of the dead.

According to Medinsky, the decision on the fourth round of negotiations will be made after the new agreements have been implemented.