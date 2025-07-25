Zelensky announces deal to sell Ukrainian drones to US worth $10-30 bln

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Ukraine will sell up to $30 billion worth of drones to the United States, Vladimir Zelensky said, according to RBC-Ukraine news agency.

"We have agreed with [US President Donald] Trump that the United States will buy drones from us. It’s crucial that we finalize this $10-30 billion deal," RBC-Ukraine quoted him as saying at a press conference.

Zelensky also said Ukraine wants to receive ten Patriot air defense systems from the United States, whose supplies will be paid for by European partners. He acknowledged that so far there are agreements on only three such systems.

"How many have we already got? Three. Officially, I have received confirmation from Germany for two systems, and from Norway for one. We are currently working with our Dutch partners," he added.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Kiev and Washington are considering a "mega-deal" under which the United States will buy combat-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kiev's agreement to purchase weapons from America. Later, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliya Sviridenko said Zelensky and Trump had agreed at the political level on a joint venture to produce drones in Ukraine with their subsequent purchase by Washington.

On July 16, Trump also said the first deliveries of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems had already begun as part of an arms deal with NATO for Ukraine. Earlier, Trump said that Washington will continue to transfer weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays. NATO will coordinate the process.