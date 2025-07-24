Russia-Ukraine talks moving in outcome-oriented line — Turkish foreign minister

ISTANBUL, July 24. /TASS/. Turkey believes that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are becoming increasingly constructive and results-oriented, TRT Haber reported, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"Overall, we are pleased to observe that the talks are progressing in a more constructive and outcome-driven manner," Fidan said, commenting on the third round of direct negotiations held in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"At the Russian-Ukrainian talks organized by Turkey, we added another brick to the foundation of the parties’ shared will to reach a solution. From the very beginning of the conflict, Turkey has been committed to facilitating a resolution and will continue its efforts to help establish lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," he added.

The Russian delegation to the talks was led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, while National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov headed the Ukrainian mission. The two groups agreed to proceed with new prisoner exchanges and continue cooperation on humanitarian issues through dedicated working groups.