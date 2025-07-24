Brazil joins South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel with International Court of Justice

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 23. /TASS/. Brazil joins South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel with the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), the country’s foreign ministry said.

"The Brazilian government announces the completion of the procedure for lodging an official application with the UN International Court of Justice on the lawsuit initiated by South Africa under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," it said.

According to the document, the Brazilian authorities "express outrage over the recurring cases of violence against civilians" in the Gaza Strip, such as "mass killings of civilians, first of all women and children," and "the use of hunger as a tool of warfare."

"The international community cannot remain passive in the face of continuing atrocities," the ministry emphasized.

In late December 2023, South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel before the UN's highest court, citing the Genocide Convention. In 2024, the ICJ ordered that Israel take all necessary measures to prevent acts of genocide in the Palestinian enclave. Since then, South Africa has filed several emergency inquiries with the The Hague in a bid to compel Israel to cease its military operation in Gaza and expand humanitarian programs for the enclave.