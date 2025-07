ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The third round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul is set to begin today at 7:00 p.m. local time (Moscow time), the TRT Haber television channel reported.

Other TV channels and news agencies are reporting the same schedule, but the information has yet to be confirmed officially.

The negotiations are expected to take place at the Ciragan Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus, the same venue where the second round of talks was held on June 2.