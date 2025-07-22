Iranian president says ready to engage in dialogue with opposition

TEHRAN, July 22. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the government is open to carrying out a dialogue with the opposition forces to resolve domestic problems.

"The government is ready to cooperate constructively with all forces. Today, we are even ready to engage in dialogue with the opposition on the basis of equality, as the resolution of the country’s problems requires a dialogue, not confrontation," the SNN television channel quoted him as saying.

According to the Iranian president, the current government has inherited numerous problems, including water shortages. "The current restrictive measures stem from the disbalances. Some of them, such as mandatory days off, are geared to help the population cope with the water crisis and save more water," he added.

The Tasnim news agency reported earlier that the authorities in at least five Iranian provinces had declared July 23 a day off for all government institutions, citing the need to conserve resources amid oppressive heat engulfing the country.