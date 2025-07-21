Iran not ready for direct talks with US yet — foreign minister

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. Tehran is not ready for direct talks with Washington on the Iranian nuclear program yet, the republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Fox News.

"We are open to talks, not direct for the time being, if they are coming for a win-win solution," he said when asked whether Iran is ready for direct talks with the US administration. "I am ready to engage with them," the minister stressed.

"We are ready to do any confidence-building measure needed to prove that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever, and Iran would never go for nuclear weapons, and in return, we expect them to lift their sanctions," he said speaking about Western countries.

"This is a win-win game, and we are ready to engage in that. We cannot start these negotiations in a direct way, we still prefer indirect negotiations," Araghchi said, adding that he is "empowered to make a deal" at the negotiations.