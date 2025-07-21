MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. If it’s true that Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR) chief Kirill Budanov (on Russia’s register of terrorists and extremists) has been expelled from the National Security and Defense Council, it can be looked at as a power play by Vladimir Zelensky to get rid of a political rival, a source in Russia’s security services told TASS.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) member Alexey Goncharenko (listed as terrorist and extremist in Russia) noted that in the updated list of the Ukrainian National Security Council and Defense Council posted online, Budanov’s name was missing.

"It may be a technical error, but, despite the public hype, it has not yet been corrected. If it turns out to be true, we cannot rule out that Zelensky is moving to get rid of a rival he previously could not touch due to the strong influence wielded by his patron, MI6 Deputy Director Lee Laurence," he noted.