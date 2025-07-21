Israel's Foreign Ministry dismisses 25-nation statement on Gaza as ‘detached from reality’

TEL AVIV, July 21. /TASS/. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it views the joint statement of 25 countries on the situation in Gaza as "detached from reality."

"Israel rejects the joint statement issued by a group of countries because it is detached from reality and sends the wrong message to Hamas," the ministry said in a statement on its website. "The statement fails to recognize Hamas' role and responsibility for the current situation. Hamas is the only side responsible for the ongoing war and the suffering on both sides."

"There is a concrete ceasefire proposal and Israel has repeatedly agreed to this proposal, while Hamas stubbornly refuses to accept it," the statement continued.

According to the ministry, during the current "delicate" negotiations for the radicals to release hostages, it is better to avoid such statements. All complaints should be addressed to Hamas, "which started this war and is dragging it out," the ministry said.

"Instead of agreeing to a ceasefire, Hamas is actively waging a campaign to spread lies about Israel," the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, foreign ministers from 25 countries and European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib issued a statement calling on Israel to end the war in Gaza and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip. In addition to the commissioner, the statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Japan and the UK.