NATO chief urges member states to purchase more US weapons for Kiev

BRUSSELS, July 21. /TASS/. Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Mark Rutte, addressing a remote meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, called on alliance defense ministers to procure more US-made weapons for Ukraine, the NATO press service reported following the session.

"Speaking to Defense Ministers who joined for the meeting, the Secretary General highlighted the initiative that he and US President Donald J Trump announced last week to boost support for Ukraine by opening additional US assets to Ukraine through investment by Allies in Europe and Canada," the statement noted.

Rutte emphasized that by purchasing additional US arms for Ukraine, NATO members could simultaneously address "three key decisions made by leaders at the NATO Summit in The Hague just a few weeks ago: increasing defense investment, ramping up defense production, and supporting Ukraine."

Last week, US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Rutte in Washington, where the US leader declared America would no longer provide weapons to Ukraine free of charge, instead transitioning to sales funded by European nations and Canada.