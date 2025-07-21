Israel hits pier at Hodeida port in Yemen — agency

DOHA, July 21. /TASS/. Israel has struck the pier at the Hodeida port used by the Houthis from Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement, the AFP agency reported, citing a Houthi spokesman.

"The strikes destroyed a port berth which had recently been repaired after a previous attack," he said.

Israel attacked the port of Hodeida on the Red Sea coast earlier on Monday. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the strikes targeted machinery involved in repair works, fuel tanks, and Houthi ships at the port.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.