Merz played role in Trump’s decision to continue aid to Kiev — top German diplomat

BERLIN, July 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to continue military aid to Ukraine, in many aspects, came as a result of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s efforts, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Bild in an interview.

"The entire Europe is on Ukraine’s side. The United States is also ready to continue support. This is, to a significant extent, a result of the German chancellor’s initiative," he said. "Friedrich Merz played a significant role in this, because he made it clear from the very outset that he defends Ukraine."

"Friedrich Merz phoned Donald Trump and said there is a need for the United States now. We can only be glad that the chancellor has established a pragmatic relationship with the US president, and that the voice of Germany is heard in Washington again," Wadephul said.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays for the supplies. NATO will coordinate the process. According to the head of the White House, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.

The American leader also said that Washington would impose import duties of 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days.