WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. The US intelligence community has been used for political purposes to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on X.

"Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President. Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the president from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people," Gabbard wrote.

According to her, a few months before the election, US intelligence was unanimous: Russia had neither the intention nor the opportunity to interfere in the American elections. However, after Trump's victory in December 2016, the Obama administration ordered the creation of a new report contradicting the previous assessment. Gabbard wrote that the key intelligence finding that Russia did not influence the election results was withdrawn and classified.

Gabbard said that an unreliable dossier was used in the creation of the report, and she called the actions of high-ranking officials "high treason." According to her, all documents have been submitted to the US Department of Justice for investigation.

"No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again," Gabbard said. "The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it. As such, I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve."

Confessions of the CIA

On July 2, the New York Post published a report by the CIA's Directorate of Analysis, which indicates that the report on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US elections was compiled with numerous procedural violations and could be politically motivated. The report indicates, among other things, that, at the suggestion of former CIA director John Brennan, the "Steele dossier" was included in the assessment of the situation, which was published by the American media during the 2016 election race. It contained deliberately false allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump, who was then a candidate for president of the United States. The dossier was compiled by the American company Fusion GPS, as well as former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his London firm. Brennan, ignoring the opinion of senior intelligence officials, insisted on including the dossier in the final report, and argued the opposite at meetings with members of Congress behind closed doors.

In 2016, US intelligence agencies accused Russia of interfering in the American electoral process. The investigation was handled by US Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. In 2019, the US Department of Justice released its final report, in which the special prosecutor admitted that he had not revealed collusion between Trump and Russia, who won the election. Trump has repeatedly denied suspicions of any improper contacts with Russian officials. Moscow also called the allegations about its attempts to influence the course of the US elections groundless.