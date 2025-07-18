Ukraine sees three deaths to every birth since start of year

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The number of deaths in Ukraine in the first half of 2025 was almost three times higher than the number of newborns, the Opendatabot service, which specializes in monitoring the country's state registers, said.

The service provides statistics from the Justice Ministry, according to which 86,795 people were born in the country and 249,002 died in the first half of 2025. The ratio of births to deaths is approximately 1:3.

This follows a five-year trend. In the first half of 2021, 133,457 people were born and 349,042 died; in the first half of 2022, 104,905 were born, 291,071 died; in the first half of 2023, 93,491 were born, 258,055 died; in the first half of 2024, 87,655 were born, 250,972 died.

The largest number of newborns over the past six months was recorded in the capital of Kiev - 9,947, or 12% of the total. The most deaths over the same period were recorded in the Dnepropetrovsk Region - over 27,000, representing one-ninth of all deaths in the country.

According to the service, the country's population is decreasing by more than 300,000 people annually. In just 10 years, the birth rate has decreased by 2.2 times: in 2016, the average monthly birth rate stood at 32,000, this year the average monthly number of newborns decreased to 14,000.

Ukraine has been experiencing serious demographic problems since it gained its independence. According to estimates by the M. V. Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, between 25 and 28 million people lived on the territories controlled by Kiev last year. Director of the institute Ella Libanova previously said that the population would not return to the Soviet level, when about 52 million people lived in the republic. In 2012, at its peak, the birth rate in the country was only 1.53 children per woman. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, almost 10 million people left Ukraine after February 24, 2022.