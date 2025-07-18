Israel thinks Iran’s nuclear program set 2-3 years back — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Israel believes that its recent attacks have set Iran’s nuclear program back by at least two or three years, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said.

"The assessment from our experts — not just military — indicates that the strike on Iran’s nuclear program was highly effective. We think that their program has been set back by at least two or three years," she told a briefing.

In an interview with CBS, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi noted that Iran had managed to preserve certain nuclear program components and would be able to resume enrichment activities within several months. According to the IAEA chief, Iran "used to have and still has, to some degree, capabilities in terms of treatment, conversion and enrichment of uranium" in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Grossi added that these capacities "have been destroyed to an important degree," but "some is still standing."

CNN reported on June 24, citing sources, that the US intelligence community believes the US strikes failed to completely destroy key components of Tehran’s nuclear program. A preliminary US intelligence inquiry suggested that the attack only set Iran’s nuclear weapons program back by several months. This was concluded by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which noted, however, that the accuracy of their own assessment cannot be 100% relied upon.

On June 25, US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited new intelligence data claiming that Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, struck overnight June 21-22, were "obliterated." The White House additionally assured that, according to Washington’s data, Iran failed to remove nuclear materials from these sites prior to the strikes.