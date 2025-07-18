Israeli ambassador leaves door open for resumed military action against Iran

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Israel will not hesitate to resume military operations against Iran if it sees the risk of Tehran developing its nuclear program for military purposes, but that seems unlikely right now, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said on Friday.

"Yes, it’s very real," the diplomat said at a news briefing in response to a question whether Israel could restart military fighting. "If we see Iran attempt to return to this program and that they are resuming it, we will consider this possibility."

She added, however, that "today this prospect seems remote."

"We wrapped up the operation in Iran assuming that Tehran would no longer have nuclear military capabilities," Halperin continued. "We will not allow the resumption of the nuclear program and the resumption of a large-scale ballistic missile production program."

"The goal of our operation was to eliminate Iran's ability to pose an existential threat to Israel. And we won't let it [the threat] emerge again," she added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, in the small hours of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict.

The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24.