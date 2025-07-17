Orban sees no rational basis for Europe to fear attack from Russia

BUDAPEST, July 17. /TASS/. Europe has no reason to fear an attack from Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, when asked about relations between Russia and Western countries in an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel.

"I don't see any rational basis for why Russia would launch a war against Western Europe," the head of government said.

He also said that Russia is a nuclear power that, by definition, cannot be defeated, but it is still inferior to the European Union and NATO in terms of population, defense spending and overall military potential. Also, the prime minister said, the North Atlantic Alliance has the principle of collective defense, which guarantees security of all its members.