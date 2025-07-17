MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Amid critical shortfalls of personnel in the Ukrainian army, the West is pushing Kiev to lower the draft age to 18 and enlist women, a move that would trigger a humanitarian crisis for the country, according to military and political expert Yan Gagin from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The expert noted that reports of mobilizing women and men as young as 18 have been circulating in Ukrainian Internet resources. These measures are allegedly demanded by Kiev’s European partners in exchange for military aid, particularly arms deliveries in 2025. Ukraine’s authorities have neither confirmed nor denied these claims, Gagin said.

"They simply have no one left to plug the gaps in their defenses – they’re losing settlements one after another. They can’t even rotate troops; soldiers are exhausted. POWs report that mobilized personnel receive almost no training before being sent straight to the frontlines. I believe Kiev will resort to drafting young men and women aged 18 and older – they have no choice. Yes, it may provide a short-term tactical advantage by throwing fresh bodies into the fight, but these recent school graduates won’t last long in combat. If Kiev takes this step, it will trigger a nationwide humanitarian disaster," Gagin told TASS.

He added that any mobilization would likely be gradual, as "millions can’t be drafted at once – logistical support, including uniforms, food, and weapons production, couldn’t handle it." However, under international military law, all mobilized individuals would become combatants and legitimate targets. "Even elite units have been replenished 3-5 times after being wiped out – young conscripts won’t survive long," he emphasized.

Currently, Ukraine drafts men aged 27-60. A general mobilization was declared in February 2022, with stricter rules imposed since last May, eliminating many deferments. Yet, the authorities still struggle to replenish army ranks and are attempting to recruit those outside mandatory draft criteria.

Amid discussions of further lowering the conscription age (previously reduced from 27 to 25 in April 2024), Ukraine’s Defense Ministry began recruiting contract soldiers aged 18-24 in February, offering high salaries, education benefits, and other incentives – but requiring service in frontline infantry brigades.