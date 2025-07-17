{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Conflict in Syria

Clashes between Druze, Arab militias resume in southern Syria

The reports said that amid tensions in Sweida, armed clashes also broke out between local residents in western Damascus

TUNIS, July 17. /TASS/. Clashes between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense forces have resumed in southern Syria, Syria TV television reported, citing local sources.

According to the report, earlier on Thursday, militias deployed their forces in the Sweida province after the withdrawal of the government's security forces and established control over the city of Sweida and its surroundings. A militia commander told Reuters that the ceasefire applies only to government forces and is not binding on the Bedouins.

The reports said that amid tensions in Sweida, armed clashes also broke out between local residents in western Damascus.

Tensions in southern Syria escalated on July 13, when clashes broke out between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense forces. On July 15, Syrian forces entered the city of Sweida name and began mopping it up in order to stabilize the situation. Shortly after, Israel started striking Syrian military convoys, arguing that it was seeking to protect the Druze population of the province.

On July 16, the Israeli Air Force struck some strategic targets in and around Damascus, including the General Staff headquarters, the presidential palace and the Mezzeh military airfield.

On July 16, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced it was pulling all military servicemen from the city of Sweida under a ceasefire agreement. According to the ministry, control over the city will be exercised by the police.

Syrian conflict
