Israel says kills three Hamas field commanders in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, July 17. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have eliminated three field commanders of the radical Hamas movement during fighting in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the army press service.

"The Israel Defense Forces eliminated deputy commander of the Jabalia battalion of the Hamas movement, Iyad Nasser. Hassan Mahmoud Maryi, commander of the central company of the Jabalia battalion, and Mohammed Zaki Hamad, deputy commander of the Beit Hanoun battalion of the Hamas movement, were killed along with him," the statement said.

All three eliminated radicals "participated in the attack on the Israeli territory and the brutal massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023."