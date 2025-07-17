EU imposes sanctions on Moldova’s 'Pobeda' opposition bloc, which vows to appeal decision

CHISINAU, July 17. /TASS/. The European Union has sanctioned members of Moldova’s opposition bloc "Pobeda" and several other Moldovan organizations, accusing them of destabilizing the country. The political party says the decision was made at the request of President Maia Sandu’s ruling party and that it intends to appeal the decision in court.

"We condemn the politically motivated EU sanctions against our bloc and its member party leaders. This decision was made on the eve of parliamentary elections at the direct order of Maia Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity. It represents blatant foreign interference in the electoral process and pressure on opposition forces openly criticizing the government and its forced 'Europeanization' of Moldova," the bloc stated on its Telegram channel.

The opposition coalition plans to challenge the EU’s decision in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and other judicial bodies. "These actions violate fundamental rights: presumption of innocence, freedom of speech, fair trial and electoral integrity. We will contest these decisions in EU courts and, if necessary, in the ECHR. Our bloc will not yield to blackmail," the press service emphasized.

In Moldova, the president’s powers are limited, with real authority resting with the government appointed by parliamentary majority. During Moldova’s presidential election in October 2024, incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu lost the vote to her rival, former Prosecutor General and Socialist candidate Alexander Stoianoglo. However, she finally managed to secure victory for a second term after more than 300,000 Moldovan labor migrants voted at over 200 polling stations set up in EU countries in the second round. Leaders of major opposition parties accused Sandu of electoral fraud and usurpation of power with the support of Western financial donors and refused to recognize the election as being rigged.

A late June IMAS poll shows a left-wing coalition, which is being negotiated by the Socialist Party, the Communist Party, the "Moldova’s Future" party and the "Heart of Moldova" party, stands a strong chance of winning in the upcoming election. The survey also predicts parliamentary representation for Sandu’s ruling party, as well as the pro-European opposition coalition called "Alternative," led by Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, Alexander Stoianoglo, ex-prime minister Ion Chicu, the "Civil Congress" party leaders, the "Pobeda" bloc, and "Our Party."