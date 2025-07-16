Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman

DOHA, July 16. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have carried out a series of attacks on targets in Israel, particularly conducting a missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"Missile forces <...> have carried out a military operation, launching a Zulfiqar ballistic missile at Lod Airport (Ben Gurion - TASS)," he said in an address broadcast by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Saria, the rebels also launched four drones at Israel, with two of them targeting a military facility in the Negev Desert and the other two attacking Ben Gurion Airport and the port of Eilat in southern Israel. According to the Houthi spokesman, all drones "reached their targets."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said that the military had intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen. The army added that air raid sirens had gone off in several regions of the country, including the Negev Desert. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.