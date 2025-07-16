Israeli jets attacked about 160 targets in Syria since July 15, news report says

TEL AVIV, July 16. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has attacked about 160 targets in Syria since the evening of July 15, according to a report by Galei Zahal, the radio station of the Israeli military.

According to the report, the strikes targeted the facilities of the "Syrian regime", most of them in the area of the southern city of Sweida, home to the Druze people.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it struck the Syrian General Staff compound in Damascus and then continued attacks. Before that, Katz warned that Israel would continue to strike Syria unless its government pulled troops from the Druze-populated area in and around the town of Sweida.

Since the change of government in Damascus in 2024, Israel has repeatedly voiced support for the Druze in the neighboring Arab country and expressed its intention to assist them in self-defense if necessary.

The Druze are an Arabic-speaking ethnic and religious group whose members live in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan. The 700,000 Druze in Syria make up the country’s third-largest religious and ethnic minority after the Kurds and Alawites.