SBU fears leaks of military sites geolocation by ex-president’s supporters

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian security services are barring supporters of ex-President Petr Poroshenko from visiting the Sumy Region fearing a potential leak of coordinates of military facilities, a Russian law enforcement spokesman told TASS.

The Ukrainian mass media reported earlier that officers of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) did not allow Irina Gerashchenko, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, with the Poroshenko party, to visit the city of Romny in the Sumy Region.

"It is not about political persecution but about the fact that there are many Ukrainian army facilities in this city. Ukrainian security services are simply afraid that Poroshenko’s supporters may publicly release photos and thus leak information about this or that military facility," the spokesman said.