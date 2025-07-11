Israeli army decides to send two more battalions to West Bank of Jordan — press service

TEL AVIV, July 11. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will send two additional battalions to the West Bank of the Jordan River, the army's press service reported.

"According to the situation assessment, a decision was made to send two battalions to reinforce the Central Command sector [that is in charge of the West Bank of the Jordan River]," the statement said.

Throughout the war, continuous situation assessments are being conducted, and accordingly, the necessary order of battle is determined for fulfilling operational missions in various sectors, the press service said, adding that the IDF "will continue to operate defensively and offensively to protect the security of Israeli citizens."