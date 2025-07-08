Four Russian projects honored at BRICS Solutions Awards — ASI

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Four Russian innovative projects have won prizes at the BRICS Solutions Awards, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives said.

The awarding of the finalists took place within the framework of the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro.

"The finalists of the BRICS Solutions Awards, dedicated to innovative solutions in the field of climate and sustainable development, were awarded at the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro. There are four Russian projects among the winners," it said in a statement.

First prize in the Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development category went to CemANT, an innovative 3D printing system for automated building construction, developed by Moscow-based Parc3D. Second place in the same category was awarded to the Third OpinionAI project of AI services for the analysis of medical research and patient care in medical institutions, also developed by Moscow specialists.

Another prize-winner was the S.M.Art Metals project, developed by the FERRME Group from Tyumen. It is a technology created to increase the efficiency of groundwater treatment plants by processing man-made waste into nano-and highly dispersed metal powders. The project took third place in the track "Closed-Loop Economy."

The fourth prize-winning project from Russia was the Anselm software package from the Rusenergoproekt company from Moscow. It implies mechanisms for improving the energy efficiency of enterprises based on big data. The project received a bronze in the Energy Transition category.

The ASI said that the winners of the competition receive comprehensive support and opportunities for promotion in the international markets. This includes a presentation of the project at the BRICS Business Forum, promotion through international innovation forums and the media, access to sustainable financing, personalized guidance from international experts, as well as the possibility of partnership with international research institutions.

About the contest

The BRICS Solutions Awards is an annual award dedicated to promoting and encouraging innovative projects that contribute to addressing global challenges in the fields of climate, sustainable development, ecology, technology, and improving the quality of life in the BRICS countries. The BRICS Solutions Awards have been held since 2020 on the initiative of ASI. This year, the competition received more than 500 applications from 13 countries, including 174 applications from Russia.