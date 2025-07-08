Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to launch department for managing unfriendly states

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A so-called unfriendly states management department will be introduced as part of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry revamped structure, the Ministry’s head, Andrey Sibiga, announced.

"We will now have new separate departments. For example, an unfriendly states management department. This will concern not only Russia but also its allies, such as North Korea or Belarus. It’s not about bilateral relations but about countering threats," he posted on his Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as an extremist organization).

The first deputy minister will be responsible for overseeing the work of the department.

Additionally, according to Sibiga, a separate department will be in charge of cooperation with Central Asian countries. "A separate department for managing sanctions policy is also being created," he added.