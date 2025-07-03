UN secretary-general to attend BRICS summit in Brazil — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, July 3. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Brazil on July 5 to attend the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

"On Saturday, July 5, the secretary-general will be arriving in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to attend the 17th summit of the BRICS countries," he said.

The secretary-general is set to participate in eventsabout multilateralism, economic, financial affairs, artificial intelligence and environment. During his visit, he will also be having meetings with various leaders who are attending the summit.

BRICS will hold a summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7. It will focus on health care, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, peace and security.