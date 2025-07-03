Trump to discuss suspending arms supplies to Ukraine with Zelensky — media

LONDON, July 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will hold a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky on Friday to discuss the suspension of US arms deliveries to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Earlier, The New York Times said that the United States would suspend deliveries of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger portable missile systems, and a range of other weapons to Ukraine. In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has summoned US Charge d'Affaires in Kiev, John Ginkel, to discuss the suspension.

Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell later declined to specify which weapons are still being supplied to Kiev. He described the decision as a pragmatic step toward developing common principles for evaluating what weapons the United States supplies and to whom.