China, EU should promote peaceful settlement of international disputes — Wang Yi

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. The authorities of China and the European Union should promote the peaceful settlement of international disagreements and jointly resolve global issues, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

According to the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi called on both sides "to uphold multilateralism and free trade, safeguard international rules and order, promote peaceful resolution of international disputes, and join hands in addressing global challenges such as climate change."

On July 2, Wang Yi met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

As he specified, Beijing has always supported the process of European integration, maintaining a course for high-quality development and a high level of openness. According to Wang Yi, China is ready to develop partnership relations with the EU, deepen trade and economic cooperation, strengthen mutual openness, eliminate differences and achieve mutually beneficial results.

The Chinese Foreign Minister noted that in the increasingly complex international situation, China and the European Union should strengthen contacts, deepen mutual trust, pursue responsible policies, and act as a "stabilizing force" in the world.